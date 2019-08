© Visit Scotland

Glasgow residents were shook last night as many reported hearing a loud explosion in the north of the city.A large number flocked to social media to tell of the loud "bang" at around 3am. Panic set in as worried locals frantically tried to find out exactly what had happened.It is still unclear what caused the bang, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service only have record of a refuse fire in the area.After being woken through the night, social media users in the north of Glasgow speculated over the "explosion."Ean Lex wrote: "Anyone know wtf just happened in Glasgow? Sounded like a bomb or some s**t."Chris Smith added: "Anyone in the north of Glasgow hear an explosion at about 3 this morning? Loud as f*** man."When asked if there had been any call outs to an explosion, the fire service only knew of a small fire in Carbeth Street, Possilpark."Operations Control mobilised one fire appliances to the scene, which the fire was extinguished."Crews left the scene at 3.44am."