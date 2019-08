© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoyev



A Russian Railways unmanned electric train has successfully completed testing after it managed to automatically brake in front of a mannequin.The train "Lastochka 113" (Martlet) was test-launched at a railway test site in Moscow's Shcherbinka. The test involved using communication technology between the train and the tracks, technical vision tests, train self-regulation as well as driving in remote-controlled mode."As of today, we switch to unmanned technologies. According to international standards, there are four levels of unmanned operation. We have currently tested the third level," the director general of Russian Railways, Oleg Belozerov, said.Russian Railways plan to test its unmanned trains, with passengers on board, on the Moscow Central Ring later this year. Once it goes into operation, "Lastochka 113" will become Russia's first unmanned train.Despite broad research in the sphere, unmanned train technology has not yet been widely adopted. However, earlier this summer Australia's Pilbara iron-ore railway network put into operation the world's first automated heavy-haul freight railway. The system, dubbed AutoHaul , is described by its makers as the world's largest robot, operating up to 50 automated and unmanned trains at any one time on a track range of 1500 kilometers (1000 miles).