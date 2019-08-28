© REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa



The IDF had struck Gaza several hours earlier

Warning: Graphic images

At least two Palestinians were killed and several more reported injured after a motorcycle explosion in Gaza City that local media blamed on an Israeli air or drone strike.in Tal al-Hawa, a southern part of the Gaza territory on Tuesday evening.The two men who died were identified by the authorities as police officers Salameh Majed Nadim and Alaa Zyad Gharabli, both 32. The cause of the blast is being investigated.Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) denied carrying out the attack.Hamas, or the Islamic Resistance Movement, is the government in Gaza, but has been designated a terrorist organization by Israel.Local media have blamed an Israeli airstrike or drone strike for the explosion. Initial reports said the two men killed were members of Islamic Jihad, spurring speculation of a targeted assassination. However, the group called that "fake news," just before Gaza authorities revealed that the two men killed were police officers.