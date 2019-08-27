Authorities in Russia's Samara Region are ready to begin construction of a 4km-long (2.5 miles) bridge across the Volga; it is the first part of an ambitious international traffic corridor linking Europe with Western China.The bridge will cost 120.8 billion rubles (€1.6 billion or $1.8 billion), according to the latest version of the construction agreement.The new road will greatly reduce travel time from Moscow to Kazan, as well as to another large city in Central Russia - Samara - from the current 16 to 8 hours, project papers state.Construction is set to begin later this year, and the bridge is scheduled to become operational by 2024. It is thought it could be built by the Mostotrest company, which is owned by Russian billionaire Arkady Rotenberg, but that information has not yet been confirmed by authorities.Investors plan to charge a motorway toll, with payments ranging from 200 rubles ($3), for cars less than two meters high, and up to 1,200 rubles ($18.20) for vehicles taller than 2.6 meters depending on the number of axles.