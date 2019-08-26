A Massachusetts woman has died from the rare eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, making her one of four in the state to have contracted the deadly mosquito-borne virus.Laurie Sylvia, 59, began feeling sick last Monday and by Saturday the realtor and grandmother from Bristol County had passed away, her husband of 40 years, Robert Sylvia Jr, confirmed.Between 30 and 50 percent of people that contract the rare bug-borne disease don't survive it, putting Massachusetts on high alert as Sylvia is the first death reported in the state this year.Sylvia's daughter, Jen Sylvia, took to Facebook to mourn her 'best friend'.'She brought light and joy to everyone she came across,' Jen wrote Sunday. 'She was such a beautiful soul. I don't know where to go from here. I just don't understand how such a beautiful person could be taken from me so soon.'And only one state West of the Mississippi River - Montana - has had a single case of the virus in the same time period.Massachusetts began spraying a pesticide on August 8, to try to kill off some of the disease-carrying bugs, the health department said.Health department officials had not identified the man who fell into a coma aside from giving an approximate age and the fact that he lives in Plymouth county but Tess Hiller Hedblom, from Rochester, Massachusetts, posted to Facebook about her father's diagnosis.'The news is both shocking and heartbreaking,' she wrote.Tess said she and her family had no idea where or when her father was bitten and as of August 16, he remained in a coma.'Today's news is evidence of the significant risk from EEE and we are asking residents to take this risk very seriously,' said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Dr Monica Bharel, MD, at the time of Hedblom's father's diagnosis.'We will continue to monitor this situation and the impacted communities.''We're a fatal endpoint - and vice versa,' Dr Thomas Unnasch, a University of South Florida professor of infectious diseases and expert on EEE, previously told DailyMail.com.'There's no accidental pressure to adapt to us, so the virus less pathogenic....We just end up dead and so does the virus.'Between 35 and 60 percent of people who get EEE die of the virus, which means that humans aren't a terribly advantageous target for the virus.But humans are unintentionally offering themselves up to EEE-infected mosquitoes.Not only are humans moving in closer to EEE-infected mosquitoes' habitats, those habitats are getting more hospitable.And when it does strike a human, it can strike deep, infecting the brain stem.