In Faridpur, three people were killed by lightning strikes in Nagarkanda and Saltha upazilaNine people were killed in separate lightning strikes in Bogra, Faridpur, Manikganj, Magura, and Patuakhali districts yesterday.In Bogra, three people including husband and wife were killed by lightning strikes in Sariakandi upazila.The deceased were identified as Amirul Islam, 40, his wife, Fahima Begum, 30, and Sumon of Sadar union.Quoting locals, Sariakandi police station OC Al Amin said:Meanwhile, Sumon was injured by a lightning strike while he was washing jutes. He was declared dead when taken to Sariakandi Hospital, added the OC.In Faridpur, three people were killed by lightning strikes in Nagarkanda and Saltha upazila between 1pm to 1:30pm.Farmer Imran Bepari, 22, was struck by lightning while he was busy washing jute in Nagarkanda upazila and was dead on the spot around 1.30pm.Hashi Begum, 45, wife of Idris Ali, was struck while she was cooking at Kagdi village of Saltha upazila around 1pm.Billal Matubbor, 47, was struck while he was working in his paddy field along with his son at Bata village in the same upazila, said Saltha police station OC Md Delwar Hossain.In Patuakhali, a man died on the spot after being struck by lightning while planting paddy seedlings in Char Haridebpur under Gojalia union of Galachipa upazila.The deceased Motiur Rahman, 65, was a local farmer, confirmed Galachipa police station OC Akhtar Morshed.In Manikganj, a man was killed by a lightning strike as he was on his way to a local pond to take a bath in Ghior upazila.The deceased Mangal Chandra Sarkar, 55, was a local farmer.He was declared dead when he was taken to Ghior Upazila Health Complex.In Magura, a man was killed and five others were injured in separate lightning strikes in Sadar Upazila.The deceased Alip, 30 was struck while he was working a power tiller in a paddy field and was injured. He was declared dead when taken to the Magura Sadar Hospital, Magura police station OC Sirajul Islam.The injured Ahmed, 30, Shilpi, 25, Ambia, 15, Jharna, 40, and Beauty, 35, were admitted to the Magura Sadar Hospital.Nazmul Huda, Bogra; Wali Newaz, Faridpur; Rajib Ratan, Patuakhali; Motiur Rahman, Manikganj; and Mazharul Haque, Magura contributed to this report