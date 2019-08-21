Puppet Masters
Kiev court rules to launch corruption probe against Poroshenko and Klimkin
RFE/RL
Wed, 21 Aug 2019 16:59 UTC
Ukraine's registry for court decisions placed the August 15 ruling of Kyiv's Solomyanka District Court on its website on August 21, saying that the ruling cannot be appealed.
It is not clear what charges Poroshenko and Klimkin are facing.
According to the court ruling, the case was initiated by an unidentified individual.
In recent weeks, Poroshenko was questioned twice as a witness by the State Bureau for Investigations in a tax evasion case.
Poroshenko lost a reelection bid in April to Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
A day after Zelenskiy's inauguration in May, Andriy Portnov, a former deputy head in the administration of ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, returned to Ukraine from self-imposed exile abroad and filed several lawsuits against Poroshenko, accusing him of economic crimes and illegal attempts to retain power, among other things.
A billionaire confectioner, Poroshenko and his party successfully ran on a pro-European, anti-Russian ticket in July parliamentary elections, winning 25 seats.
Without free speech, no search for truth is possible; without free speech, no discovery of truth is useful.
- Charles Bradlaugh
Recent Comments
I would bet on running harder and shorter, if thats what our hunter-gatherer ancestors did to chase animals. But on other hand i see how long...
I bet that's what he says to all the little girls. R.C. I KNEW someone would beat me to that. Oh well. RC
Good job, Brazil. This is a common problem, IMHO. The longtime record holder for a mass shooting spree was in San Ysidro McDonalds in Summer of...
Look for a needle mark!!
In a year worldwide about 70 million cars are produced. This is just a small fraction of said 70 million. Everything is relative and opinion is a...