© NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin



more than 72,000 fires between January and August

Brazil's space agency has revealed a record number of fires are burning across the Amazon rainforest as smoke chokes cities across the country.President Jair Bolsonaro is facing increasing pressure to take action against illegal deforestation fires that have spread across vast areas of the largest rainforest on the planet.Smoke from the fires can even be seen from space.Fears have also escalated for thousands of indigenous tribes forced to flee the latest blazes., according to the BBC It has detectedwith more than 9,500 sparked since last week.Bolsonaro reportedly brushed off concerns about the latest fires telling one news agency the smoke was normal for the "season of queimada" when landowners clear their land."I used to be called Captain Chainsaw," he said. "Now I am Nero, setting the Amazon aflame."