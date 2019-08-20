bears 'have never attacked humans' in living memory.

A pensioner has been eaten alive by a bear just hours after joking about being attacked and killed by one.Alexander Korneyev was out picking wild mushrooms when a brown bear savagely mauled him in eastern Russia, just outside the village of Suluk, about 5,300 miles east of Moscow.The 66-year-old had only a penknife to try and defend himself against the powerful animal, but was unable to do so and was 'eaten alive'.When the retired railway construction worker was found, it's said that not a single spot was left untouched.According to reports, the lacerated remains of the elderly man were found on a dirt road close to the village.After discovering Mr Korneyev's corpse, locals hunted the bear down and shot it dead.Speaking about the attack, the head of the village council Sergey Ryabov said: "There was blood everywhere. His penknife was broken in half, and there were signs of a fight."His body was lying face down, there was no single untouched spot."According to a local report: "The bear ate the man."Mr Korneyev's death was made even more tragic as he had called his wife before the attack and reportedly joked about being killed by a bear.He is said to have told her: "I'm going to pick mushrooms. If I don't call you again by 10am, it means I've been eaten by a bear."Mr Ryabov said: "It was a joke, but he evoked evil with his words."He added: "Alexander loved picking mushrooms. He had a favourite spot just a short distance from the village."A video taken by the residents who tracked down the bear, showed the animal's remains in the undergrowth.Signs have been posted urging people not to go to the forest or pick mushrooms.Police are investigating Mr Korneyev's death.