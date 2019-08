© Tehran Times



Elijah J. Magnier: Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.

captured by 30 Royal Navy commandos in the first week of July in response to a US request , as the Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell revealed.This tit-for-tat response by Iran showed its determined deterrence policy towards the west: Iran is ready to accept any consequences, including a possible war if necessary.as a counter reaction to the insufficient response of western signatory countries and their failure to effectively oppose the illegal actions of US President Donald Trump. The US unilaterally decided to revoke the deal, persuaded by Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu - even though its Chief of Staff acknowledged the nuclear deal was working What is reducing the possibilities of war in the Persian Gulf are the 2020 US presidential elections . Indeed,. He is avoiding putting the US in the first line of confrontation against Iran for another year until he sees bailout results in his favour (at the end of the year 2020). In the meantime, the US administration is increasing sanctions on Iran and is trying to gather naval forces to police the Persian Gulf, contributing to an increase in the tension. Israel came forward overtly, challenging its sworn enemy Iran, by offering its direct participation in the US-proposed naval mission in the Persian Gulf. Now alreadySources knowledgeable of the dynamic in the Gulf-Iran tension have saidThe Israeli "offer" is regarded as a clear provocation to Iran. It is sending a challenging message to the "Axis of the resistance" that has been threatening to attack Israel in case of all-out war on Iran. It shows the readiness of Israel to wage war on Iran whenever the US or a US led coalition decides, quite possibly after the US election next year.It looks like this time theHezbollah vows to attack Israel in case of war and the head of its Parliamentary delegation said the quasi-state actor believes that a war is under preparation against Lebanon. A Middle Eastern war is certainly not to the advantage of the nearby European continent. Unfortunately it is doing very little to influence or to cool down the levels of tension Trump is creating in the Middle East.Among European countries, only the UK has agreed to join the US in patrolling and protecting oil tankers navigating in the Gulf.as shown by its capture of Grace 1.by keeping its jet carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships in Bahrein, away from the Persian Gulf.Iran is showing further determination to protect its interests by rejecting harsh US sanctions and disrupting the exports if its own oil cannot be sold on the world market. On the other hand, Europe is aware of the danger and the possibility of a military confrontation, which means only losers . The UK insistence to have the first row position against Iran by sending a third warship to the Gulf is apparentlyIran has cruise missiles, anti-ship precision missiles and armed drones enough to damage and destroy any naval ship, even one hiding behind an island , Bahrein, in the Persian Gulf.Iraq played an important role in de-escalating the tension between Iran and the UK and for the release of the two tankers Grace 1 and Stena Impero. The US administration is trying to look for ways to increase its maximum pressure on Iran in the hope of bringing Iranian officials to their knees, a goal far from realization.The war of tankers is far from ending, it is just beginning.