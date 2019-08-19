© Jason Carnegie



Did you notice a bright flash of light around 9:30pm Sunday night? If so, you may have spotted a fireball!Additional information and reports are forthcoming regarding Sunday night's fireball. However, many across the Tennessee Valley spotted the bright feature in the sky.The American Meteor Society defines a fireball as a meteor that shines brighter than the planet Venus.A meteor is a small piece of rocky, iron or icy debris flying in space that emits light as it enters the earths atmosphere. A meteor can be either a meteoroid (space debris that is one meter or less in size) or an asteroid (space debris that is one meter to hundreds of kilometers in size).A meteorite is a fragment of a meteoroid or asteroid that survives passage through the earth's atmosphere and strikes the ground.