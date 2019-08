© Montana FWP



More than 11,000 waterfowl and wetland birds were killed by hail Sunday at the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area west of Billings.A FWP wildlife biologist estimated that 20% to 30% of the birds at the lake were killed or injured. Of the birds that still are alive, an estimated 5% of ducks on the lake and 30% to 40% of living pelicans and cormorants show some sign of injury or impaired movement - mostly broken wings and broken wing feathers.Among future concerns is the possibility that disease, including botulism caused by rotting carcasses, could further devastate the bird populations. FWP will continue to monitor that situation.The agency noted that the lake is still covered with waterfowl that are alive and healthy.