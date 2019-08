© AFP/Vano Shlamov

Britain's military strength has declined for the ninth consecutive year despite calls from officials for increased defense activity in the Gulf and Arctic and a recruitment strategy targeting 'millennials' over the past 12 months.according to figures released by the Ministry of Defence. In July, there were 74,440 army personnel, down 2,440 on the previous year's total and 7,000 troops short of the UK government's target.The Royal Navy and Royal Marines numbers dropped to 29,090 of the required 30,600, despite rhetoric from British defense officials, past and present, signaling an increased military presence in hostile areas.In September 2018, former defense secretaryto maintain its "commitment to promoting peace and stability," in the region in a response to the Iran oil tanker crisis.Britain had a globe-spanning empire and the largest navy in the world a century ago, butIts flagship, aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, won't have an air wing for several years.If the downward spiral continues,who were the target of a promotional advertising campaign launched in January.The campaign, which came in for heavy criticism was the MoD's attempt to attract young people to join the UK forces by claiming the army is looking for special skills such as those obsessed with their phones and passion for video games.