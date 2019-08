© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

Though many Democrats have decried the role of social media giant Facebook in spreading 'fake news' during the 2016 presidential election, the party's new debate rules are driving candidates to shovel millions into the platform.Even as a growing number of 2020 hopefuls get in line to suggest breaking up the tech firm - arguing it wields too much power and influence, and that it helps to spread misinformation online - their campaigns continue to spend lavishly on Facebook ads.The more recent figures are even starker in Steyer's case, who, as of this week, is spending $140,000 on ads every single day, many of them pleading for a contribution of just one dollar.Since the first two presidential debates in June and July, the Democratic Party has significantly tightened its rules for who qualifies. Before the third debate, set for late August, candidates must receive donations from 130,000 individuals - doubling the number from earlier debates - and poll at two percent or higher in four different approved surveys.For Steyer in particular, the social media spending spree appears to be having an effect, announcing this week that his campaign had met the party's stricter donor threshold.President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, meanwhile, has spent the most out of any candidate on Facebook ads over the last three months, topping the list with over $3.5 million.Facebook has come under fire in the aftermath of the 2016 election with Democrats blaming the social media behemoth for Trump's win, arguing the website allowed massive privacy breaches of user data, and provided a place for "trolls" to spread hate speech and "fake news." The company was recently hit with the largest privacy-related fine in world history, totaling $5 billion - but if presidential hopefuls continue their opulent spending on ads, perhaps the penalty won't be so hard to pay after all.