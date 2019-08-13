© Getty Images

China has pledged not to depreciate the yuan's exchange rate after Washington officially labeled Beijing a currency manipulator amid the escalation of the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies.The People's Bank of China, the nation's central bank, fixed the yuan's midpoint reference at 7.0326 per dollar on Tuesday. It was the fourth consecutive session in which the Chinese currency was below the psychologically important 7-yuan-per-dollar level.The yuan fell in the beginning of last week, reaching the lowest level since December 2008. Washington was quick to accuse China of deliberately devaluating the yuan and designating the trade war rival a currency manipulator - a claim that Beijing has repeatedly denied.The official said the recent drop was a "spontaneous stress response" to threats of more tariffs, announced earlier by US President Donald Trump. On August 1, Trump threatened to impose a 10-percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports on top of the $250 billion of Chinese goods already taxed at 25 percent."The yuan is still a strong currency," Pan wrote, adding that he does not expect any "disorderly depreciation down the road" in spite of trade frictions. "We will not engage in a competitive devaluation and won't use the exchange rate as a tool to handle international trade disputes."The analyst explained that while Beijing may enjoy some temporary benefits from the weakening of the renminbi, from a longer-term macro perspective, China wants its currency stable and to appreciate gradually.