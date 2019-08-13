© ANI



An elderly couple in Tamil Nadu bravely fought armed robbers with plastic chairs and slippers after the two miscreants entered their home last Sunday.The incident, which took place on Sunday, was captured on CCTV cameras at the couple's home in Kalyanipuram.In the video, which has gone viral on social media, 70-year-old Shanmugavel, sitting in the porch of his house, reaches out to pick a paper. This is when a masked man comes from behind and puts a piece of cloth around the neck of the man in an attempt to strangulate him.An unsuspecting Shanmugavel fights off the machete-wielding man with the cloth still around his neck. As he struggles, shouts and kicks the man, his wife comes out running. This is when another intruder is seen in the CCTV footage.And then begins the valiant fight.Without wasting any time, Shanmugavel's wife Senthamarai starts throwing slippers at the two intruders as her husband struggles to break free.From chairs to a stool, she then starts throwing everything she could find at the house entrance.As a slipper hits one of the intruders, Shanmugavel frees himself, gets up and takes on the two miscreants. He kicks them, throws a chair at them even as the intruders try to scare the couple with sickle and machete.At one point, the elderly man continues to fight the armed robber with a broken chair as his wife threw one chair after another on the other.Not ready for this struggle, one of the robbers backs off while the second continues to threaten the couple. However, the relentless elderly couple manages to scare off the robbers who then flee the house.Police said an FIR has been filed but the accused haven't been identified and arrested yet.