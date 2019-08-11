© REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Some 10 weeks after protests first began over a since-suspended extradition bill, Hong Kong continues to be a city in turmoil. Running battles between police and protesters are again dominating the news.In the latest installment, thousands of protesters have clashed with police at various points in the center of the city. The situation escalated withThe latest round of clashes began when protesters broke away from the authorized anti-government rally in Hong Kong's Victoria Park.Many of them clad in black and others wearing yellow hard hats.They are demanding the resignation of the city's leader, Carrie Lam, as well as reforms, and an investigation into the actions of police.Meanwhile,by a mass sit-in after hundreds of protesters descended on August 9.The protests have grown increasingly since the suspension of the extradition bill, which allowed for criminal suspects to be sent for trial to mainland China.Beijing believes that outside forces are attempting to aggravate the situation, with officials claiming that the US is the 'black hand' behind the protests.Those suspicions have been reinforced by the fact that, and footage has appeared on social media showing some