In a tweet posted earlier today, anti-Islam activist Hopkins shared a photo of her in the home of Shakeel Afsar and alongside Amir Ahmed, who have both voraciously led protests challenging LGBT equality education at Anderton Park Primary School in the city.
Comment: Voraciously?? What, they devoured people?! Perhaps the word sought by the author was vociferously...
Writer and broadcaster Hopkins, who once stated "Islam disgusts me" but defended her views as "entirely rational", thanked Afsar for inviting her into his home for "Eid celebrations" and to "discuss the issues with LGBT teaching at Anderton Park Primary School".
It appears the 44-year-old media personality - who in 2017 was reported to the Metropolitan police for a tweet in which she called for a "final solution" as part of a longer anti-Muslim tirade - was in the Sparkhill and Balsall Heath area to report on the recent protest ban, as she earlier tweeted a photo of herself standing outside the school.
A temporary council injunction has currently been placed around the school banning protests, but the protesters have vowed to continue.
The tweeted photograph, which captures a smiling Hopkins alongside an equally happy Afsar and Ahmed, has angered many of the chief protester's supporters and critics alike. A number of individuals took to social media to trash the alliance, claiming joining forces with a known "Islamophobe" was a step too far.
Although Hopkins has always maintained she is neither Islamophobic or racist, she has routinely attacked Muslims and Islam, calling for a burqa ban, goading Muslims with photos of ISIS-themed cakes during Ramadan, claiming people were more violent while fasting during Ramadan, has labelled Islamic culture as "homophobic", and described Muslim 'no-go zones' as being run by "Muslim mafia".
Officially against multiculturalism, Hopkins also described refugees and migrants fleeing war zones as "cockroaches" and a "plague of feral humans" who should be stopped using "gunships" in a column featured in The Sun in 2015. The UN's human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein attacked the Sun newspaper for publishing Hopkin's piece, branding her use of the word "cockroaches" to describe migrants as reminiscent of anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda.
She has also been criticised for attacking the trans community on a number of occasions, including mocking the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Last year, she tweeted: "Anyone else sick of the sight of trans? You can't move without trans being shoved in your face", and recently described LGBT education as "indoctrination".
In light of Hopkin's very public views on Muslims, migrants and LGBT+ individuals, Shakeel Afsar hosted her in his home and welcomed her support. Afsar and Amir Ahmed continue to maintain they are not homophobic.
Afsar wrote online: "We as a community will Remain Tolerant of ANYONE even if we Totally Disagree & we will Learn to CO EXSIST. Shame We cannot say the same about @BrumLeader", a reference to Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward, implying Ward isn't as tolerant as Katie Hopkins.
In a further comparison, Afsar described Hopkins as "tolerant and respectful" in contrast to councillors Ian Ward, Kerry Jenkins and Waseem Zaffar; who he branded "lost souls".
Afsar has openly criticised Anderton Park School's headteacher Sarah-Hewitt Clarkson about her approach in the teaching of the Equality Act 2010. While he has no children in the school, he claims he is defending his sister's children who do attend Anderton Primary.
Leading almost daily 'parent protests' outside the school for several months, Afsar has been joined by Amir Ahmed, who orchestrated similar protests outside Parkfield Community School in nearby Saltley earlier in the year.
Schemes such as 'No Outsiders' have been judged to be age-appropriate by education department Ofsted, who defended the materials being used in Parkfield primary school. While at Anderton Park School, where 'No Outsiders' isn't taught, protesters are challenging the very inclusion of LGBT equality education.
Despite confusion, exaggerated claims and conspiracy theories, staff at Anderton Park have repeatedly insisted they are complying with government recommendations for teaching pupils about different types of families, including those with same sex parents, presented to children through age-appropriate story books.
Comment: Indeed they are, and it's simultaneously being rolled out through the education system in every Western country.
The extremely divisive social issues it brings up is why Russia legislated against allowing such propaganda against minors back in 2013.
Watch Katie Hopkins's report from the Anderton Primary School in Birmingham, England: