© Government of Rize



Floods in Rize, Turkey last night, August 4th! Report: Extreme Weather World pic.twitter.com/XONPttiyt5 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 5, 2019



Major flooding in Rize, Turkey yesterday, August 4th. 1 fatalitiy reported. Report: Extreme Weather World pic.twitter.com/GT2JC4Fzs4 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 5, 2019



One person is missing after flash floods hit Rize Province in the Black Sea Region of Turkey on 04 August 2019., flooding areas around the city of Rize, capital of Rize Province, inundating roads and buildings.Two vehicles containing 3 people were swept away by flood waters from an overflowing stream on the outskirts of the city. Two survived but one is still missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing.Provincial emergency management (AFAD) teams rescued around 16 people from a bus stranded in flood waters in the village of Dörtyol.According to figures from Turkey's General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM),The provinces of Ankara, Ordu and Trabzon have all been affected. Several people died and some are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Düzce province in northwestern Turkey on 17 July this year.