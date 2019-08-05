In a statement, the region's governor Kemal Çeber said that 120mm of rain fell in 4 hours, flooding areas around the city of Rize, capital of Rize Province, inundating roads and buildings.
Two vehicles containing 3 people were swept away by flood waters from an overflowing stream on the outskirts of the city. Two survived but one is still missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing.
Floods in Rize, Turkey last night, August 4th! Report: Extreme Weather World pic.twitter.com/XONPttiyt5— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 5, 2019
Major flooding in Rize, Turkey yesterday, August 4th. 1 fatalitiy reported. Report: Extreme Weather World pic.twitter.com/GT2JC4Fzs4— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 5, 2019
Provincial emergency management (AFAD) teams rescued around 16 people from a bus stranded in flood waters in the village of Dörtyol.
According to figures from Turkey's General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM), the village of Taşköprü recorded 138mm of rain in 24 hours to 05 August and Güneysu 97.4mm during the same period.
This is the fifth major flood or landslide event to hit the country since May this year. The provinces of Ankara, Ordu and Trabzon have all been affected. Several people died and some are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Düzce province in northwestern Turkey on 17 July this year.