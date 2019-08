© Nivenn Lanos



French president Emmanuel Macron, who will directly and indirectly control all phases of an operation that would normally be the remit of the ministry of culture.

- Francesco Bandarin is an architect and former senior official at Unesco, director of its World Heritage Centre (2000- 2010) and assistant director-general for culture (2010-2018)

The dozens of designs submitted in response to the competition run by the French government for creative proposals — the greenhouse roof, the stained-glass roof, the beam of light spire and the crystal spire — will remain just designs.On 16 July, 95 days after the fire that destroyed the cathedral's roof and flèche (central spire), the law that will govern the restoration of the cathedral was finally approved by the French parliament.In the new power map, there will be one master-mind only,It will also receive all the funds raised by national and international subscriptions; manage all work to the immediate surroundings of the cathedral; establish training programmes for the restorers; implement information programmes to educate the public about the conservation process, and establish a scientific council to advise on the key choices that will have to be made.Half of the new agency's board will be representatives of the French government, but the City of Paris and the Church will also be represented. The main decision-making figure will be its chairman, appointed by decree, who is most likely to beThe design aspects of the job will be managed according to the existing heritage code under the chief architect of the cathedral, Philippe Villeneuve. He belongs to a venerable professional organisation, the Compagnie des Architectes-en Chef, which has played a key role in the conservation of French historic monuments since 1907. Given the complexity of the task, Villeneuve has asked for the support of two other chief architects, Rémi Fromont and Pascal Prunet. Together, they will report to, and be authorised by, the minister of culture Franck Riester, while the City of Paris will also be a key partner, at the forceful insistence of mayor Anne Hidalgo.The archbishop of Paris, Cardinal Michel Aupetit, leads, but has delegated management of operations to Patrick Chauvet, the rector archpriest of Notre Dame, and Monsignor Benoist de Sinety, the vicar general, who will represent the Church on the board of the new agency.The three richest, headed by François Pinault (of the construction giant Bouygues, Christie's, Gucci, Sanofi and others), Bernard Arnault (of the luxury group LVMH, Christian Dior and others) and Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers (owners of L'Oreal) promised €500m, while Patrick Pouyanné, the CEO of the French oil giant Total, pledged €100m. According to the press office of Notre Dame, by 17 July, but given the high public exposure of the donors it is very unlikely that the pledges will be not be honoured.Three foundations that have so far received funds are mentioned in the new law: the Fondation de France; the Fondation du patrimoine, and the Fondation Notre Dame under the cardinal of Paris. Other organisations have also played an important role in fund-raising.To coordinate the flow of international support, the ministry of foreign affairs has appointed Stanislas de Laboulaye as ambassador for the reconstruction of Notre Dame. The new law has also authorised a national fund-raising campaign and confirmed the previous public financial commitments to the restoration of Notre Dame, including the cost of the studies and project design.Three months after the fire that almost destroyed one of France's most famous buildings, the management structure for the titanic task of its reconstruction is now in place, so what will the next steps be?The key question is,, capable of acting as general contractor to provide overall coordination. The problem is thatThis public tender will therefore be of the utmost complexity and vital to the success of the whole project — a daunting task even for the seasoned professionals now in command of the reconstruction of Notre Dame.