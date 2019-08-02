Let me see, the UN appointed puppet government of national accord (GNA) is throwing out the UN Envoy to Libya! You cannot make this stuff up....The GNA terrorist regime of Sarraj has gone crazy, proving to the world the truth behind the words of the UN Envoy to Libya, Mr. Gassam Salame'.He also pointed out that there are extremists fighting alongside the GNA and accused its allied militias of using Mitiga airport, Tripoli's only functioning airport, for military purposes. These statements have also been confirmed as true many times in other places in Libya by the Libyan National Army that is fighting terrorists and terrorism in Libya.Sarraj and his terrorist militias are furious that they have been outed by Mr. Salame' and basically called him on the carpet today in Tripoli. The GNA terrorist militias (now calling themselves the "support force") who are paid by the Sarraj illegitimate regime in Tripoli (with stolen Libyan money) are very angry about the true statements of their crimes and have warned Mr. Salame' to leave Tripoli immediately or else; thus proving who they really are and proving that there can be no negotiating with these militias who have no standing in Libya.The LNA issued this formal statement in regards to the threats against the UN Envoy to Libya, Mr. Ghassan Salame' made by Sarraj and his terrorist militias. " General Brigadier Ahmed al-Mesmari, said pro-Muslim Brotherhood militias are showing their true faces after they objected to statements made by Ghassan Salamé during his briefing to the UN Security Council last Monday."Sarraj is panicking because he is losing his criminal stronghold on Tripoli. As I have stated so many times in the past, Sarraj and the GNA are illegitimate, they are not elected to any position in Libya. They took their position in Tripoli with the help of outside countries but were never accepted by the Libyan people. The were brought into Libya by the dark of night by boat and once set foot in Tripoli were immediately recognized as some kind of government in Libya. They are no government, they are a bunch of radical Islamic terrorists - mostly Muslim Brotherhood.They have done nothing for the Libyan people, they steal the wealth of Libya daily and feed it to their terrorist militias, they make themselves billionaires. In Libya hospitals are still broken from 2011, water resources are continually damaged to control the people, electricity is turned off on a regular basis because the Sarraj terrorists want it that way. The Serraj regime helps no Libyan person, the price of food has sky rocketed and not available many times. The cost of medical services are so high that few can afford it and yet before NATO all services were excellent and free. The Sarraj terrorist regime is passing out Libyan assets of gold, oil and gas to any country that wants it. They do this with no authority but for sure they are receiving their cut of the stolen Libyan assets.. Sarraj is a terrorist, he is a criminal holding his power by the gunpoint of his terrorist militias. He and his terrorists are committing crimes against humanity openly in Libya..so where is NATO???I am also told by the Libyan tribes that the GNA (Sarraj terrorists) plan is to attack the Bani Walid airport in other act of desperation. Bani Walid is south east of Tripoli in a mountain valley, it is a peaceful city. It is home of the largest Libyan tribe, the great Werfalla tribe. Bani Walid has a functioning airport that is being used to bring in much needed aid for the Libyan people. These are the plans of a mad terrorist regime, controlling by force with no respect for any person or place.In order for the Sarraj regime to maintain power they must have outside help.. The fact that Turkey sends weapons, drones and military illegally to Libya to support terrorism is a disgrace. The world and UN stand by and do nothing while Libya and her people continue to be destroyed.