Hundreds of #wildfires have broken out in #Siberia, some of which can be seen in this 28 July @CopernicusEU #Sentinel3 image. Almost 3 million hectares of land are estimated to have been affected, according to Russia's Federal Forestry Agency. Read more: https://t.co/7ojjCRaqrc pic.twitter.com/6wnw6Cq8wk