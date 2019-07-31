According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 2,699 people in 8 districts of the Irkutsk region have been affected by the new wave of floods that started after heavy rains in the area.
Russian news agency TASS said that the water level in the Iya river in the region reached 11.25 metres on 31 July, which is well above the 7 metre danger mark.
During the first wave of flooding the river reached 14 metres in the town of Tulun.
Local newspaper The Siberian Times warned of an ecological disaster as flood waters threaten to push untreated toxic waste from a former pulp and paper mill in Baykalsk, Slyudyansky District, into Lake Baikal.
