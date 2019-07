© Copernicus EMS



which is well above the 7 metre danger mark.

Burned areas by Siberia wildfires as of 29July:

33.2 thousand km2, according to Federal Forestry Agency

No comment



The city of Tulun and south Irkutsk oblast have their second flood this summer. Previous one took 25 lives. Also it's a one of two areas of devastating flood in Russia right now (+Amur Oblast).



Hundreds of wildfires have broken out in Siberia, some of which can be seen in this 28 July image. Almost 3 million hectares of land are estimated to have been affected, according to Russia's Federal Forestry Agency.



A second wave of floods is affecting Russia's Irkutsk region.According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 2,699 people in 8 districts of the Irkutsk region have been affected by the new wave of floods that started after heavy rains in the area.During the first wave of flooding the river reached 14 metres in the town of Tulun.Local newspaper The Siberian Times warned of an ecological disaster as flood waters threaten to push untreated toxic waste from a former pulp and paper mill in Baykalsk, Slyudyansky District, into Lake Baikal.Flooding is also affecting the Far Eastern Amur region, where a state of emergency was declared on 25 July. Flooding has affected 600 homes and over 2,300 people have been evacuated. One of the worst hit areas is the city of Belogorsk and the surrounding district after flooding from the overflowing Tom River, a tributary of the Zeya River.