© Alex Bond



© Alex Bond



A preference for plastic

Bloody chemistry

© Alex Bond



The amount of plastic in the world's oceans is growing at an exponential rate.How this is impacting wildlife is of great concern to scientists, with new research suggesting that it may be having long-term health impacts on seabirds.The tropical idyll of Lord Howe Island, located 600 kilometres off the eastern coast of Australia, is home to a few hundred people but tens of thousands of seabirds.In these situations, it is almost certain that the chicks will die as they simply cannot get enough nutrients to survive. But what is happening to the other chicks that are not necessarily eating enough plastic to directly kill them, but still ingest small pieces, is still not known.Dr Alex Bond, the Senior Curator in Charge of Birds at the Museum, has been studying this population of shearwaters for almost a decade.'Most of the work looking at the effects of ocean plastic on wildlife is around aspects that involve mortality. For instance, a dead bird washes up and it's got plastic in it, or a whale strands and it's got heaps of carrier bags in it,' explains Alex.'But what we noticed on Lord Howe was that a lot of the seabirds we encountered alive also had plastic in them, and we wanted to try and better understand what sublethal effects that plastic ingestion might be having.'Flesh-footed shearwaters (Ardenna carneipes) are a medium-sized seabird native to the Pacific and Indian Oceans, named after their pale, pinkish feet. The birds breed in southern Australia and northern New Zealand, including on Lord Howe Island.Breeding in their thousands, the adults go out to hunt for fish and squid at night, returning to their burrows to feed the waiting chicks. In recent years, however, it has become apparent that on Lord Howe it is not only fish that the adults are providing their young with.'The birds are mistaking it for food, but why is that ?,' asks Alex. 'If you give corn and plastic to a two-day-old chicken it can readily distinguish food from non-food, so why are these shearwaters going out and bringing back things like bottle caps and Tetra Pak lids?'Ultimately we don't know.'What Alex and his colleagues do know is that this plastic is having detrimental impacts on the health of the chicks. Birds with just a single piece of plastic in them weigh less than those without.More worryingly, it also seems to making chicks' wings grow more slowly.'This can have some pretty significant consequences for a bird that has to fly unaided to the Sea of Japan when they leave the island,' says Alex.In a new study, published in Environmental Science & Technology , Alex and his colleagues at the University of Tasmania and the Lord Howe Island Museum have been looking at other sublethal effects (those effects that are harmful but not fatal) that ingesting plastics might be having on these birds, including what was going on with their blood chemistry.(Read more here