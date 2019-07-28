© WikimediaCommons, CC BY–SA 2.0



Island Southeast Asia appears to have been a particular hotbed of diversity.

"These archaic groups were widespread and genetically diverse

"The timing also makes it look like the arrival of modern humans was followed quickly by the demise of the archaic human groups in each area."

Story Source: Materials provided by University of Adelaide. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.



Journal Reference: João C. Teixeira, Alan Cooper. Using hominin introgression to trace modern human dispersals. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2019; 201904824 DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1904824116

Genetic analysis has revealed that the ancestors of modern humans interbred with at least five different archaic human groups as they moved out of Africa and across Eurasia.WhilePublished in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), researchers from the University of Adelaide's Australian Centre for Ancient DNA (ACAD)"Each of us carry within ourselves the genetic traces of these past mixing events," says first author Dr João Teixeira, Australian Research Council Research Associate, ACAD, at the University of Adelaide., and they survive in each of us. Their story is an integral part of how we came to be."For example, all present-day populations show about 2% of Neandertal ancestry which means that Neandertal mixing with the ancestors of modern humans occurred soon after they left Africa,But as the ancestors of modern humans travelled further east they met and mixed with at least four other groups of archaic humans."Island Southeast Asia was already a crowded place when what we call modern humans first reached the region just before 50,000 years ago," says Dr Teixeira. "At least three other archaic human groups appear to have occupied the area, and the ancestors of modern humans mixed with them before the archaic humans became extinct.""We knew the story out of Africa wasn't a simple one, but it seems to be far more complex than we have contemplated," says Dr Teixeira.