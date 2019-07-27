© AP/Marco Ugarte



On Friday, US and Guatemalan representatives signed a safe third country asylum agreement,Under a safe third country agreement, asylum seekers would have to seek protection in the first country they reach rather than in their final, intended destination.​According to US President Donald Trump, the agreement would allow migrants "easier access" to work on US farms and ranches, Reuters reported. ​Trump also noted that Guatemala's signing of the agreement would limit US asylum applications from Central America, and that the administration plans to sign safe third country agreements with other nations soon.Reuters reported. The goal under the agreement, according to the Guatemalan government is to grant visas to Guatemalans so they can work in the construction and service industries "in the medium to long-term," Reuters states.​The signing of the agreement between the United States and Guatemala comes a few days after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the country if it did not sign the deal.​The US has seen caravans of migrants from Central American countries arriving through Mexico since last year. In February, Trump called the situation a crisis and declared a national emergency in order to seek funding for construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border.