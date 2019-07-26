© Turkish Defense Ministry via AP, Pool



Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that it planned to start using the Russian S-400 missile defense system — a bone of contention with the United States — in April 2020."In the coming spring, God willing in April 2020, we will be able to start using this system," he told a gathering of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara.Washington has reacted to Turkey's purchase of the S-400, which was delivered this month, by kicking the country off its F-35 fighter jet program.The US says Russia will be able to glean sensitive technical knowledge about the new fighter if it is operated alongside the S-400.Erdogan said."I hope the US will act with good sense regarding the S-400," he added.Turkey and the US have also held talks this week on establishing a buffer zone in northern Syria to prevent clashes between Turkish and Kurdish forces.Ankara sees the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish insurgents in Turkey, but the YPG has been a key ally for the US in its fight against the Islamic State extremist group."However the talks with America on setting up a safe zone on Syria's border end, we are determined to destroy the terror corridor east of the Euphrates," Erdogan said.