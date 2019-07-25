© AFP/European Southern Observatory Handout

With a diameter of up to 120 meters, asteroid 2019 OD soared past our planet moving at roughly 43,000 miles per hour at a distance of 222,160 miles from Earth, NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) said.Asteroids 2019 OE and 2015 HM10 also zipped by Earth at a distance of 600,494 miles and 2,914,164 miles, respectively.In June, a "potentially hazardous" asteroid flew by Earth at a distance of 4.2 million miles. A month earlier, an asteroid so large that it had its own moon came hurtling towards Earth - but never got within five million miles of us.