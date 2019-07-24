The phone call did not take place this year.
Butowsky contacted Hersh to discuss Julian Assange and the leaked emails to Wikileaks.
Butowsky told Hersh the leak was from the inside. Ed Butowsky later leaked the audio of their phone call and it was posted up on Youtube.
Hersh told Ed Butowsky the Russian witch hunt was started by CIA Director John Brennan and it was an American disinformation operation
On July 9th Michael Isikoff published a damaging report labeling Butowsky a Russian agent.Seymour Hersch: Look, I'm going to tell you something and you're just going to have to trust me. I have, what they call in my business 'long form journalism' a narrative on how that whole f*cking thing began. It was a Brennan Operation, it was an American disinformation and the f*cking president, at one point they even started telling the press, they were back-beating the press, the head of the NSA was going and telling the press, the f*cking cocksucker Rogers was telling the press that we even know who in the Russian intelligence service leaked it. It was all bullsh*t. They were telling the, I worked at The New York Times for years and some of The New York Times they have smart guys but they are beholden on sources... Trump's not wrong to say they all f*cking lied about him.
Comment: Isikoff's fantastical tale is in keeping with his other Russophobic fever dreams.
Here is the audio of the call. (Language warning):
Comment: The phone call would have taken place sometime before May of 2017 when Fox News broke the story on May 16, 2017. At the time, Butowsky did not name Sy Hersh as his source. A week later Fox was forced to retract it.By August 2017, the lawsuits were flying back and forth over Butowsky's publicizing of the information and Hersh had retreated into 'no comment' territory. NPR even felt the need to do a smear piece on Butowsky. The whole story has been plagued with claims, counterclaims and retractions by nearly every one involved. A perfect way to bury it from the public eye.
What then, to make of this exchange?
William Binney: NSA has 32 pages of Seth Rich-Julian Assange communications FOIA request reveals