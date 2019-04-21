"But now there is new information that may corroborate what the human sources quoted in the Fox article claimed about Seth's role in getting the DNC documents to Wikileaks. Borne from a FOIA request filed in November 2017 by attorney Ty Clevenger, who requested any information regarding Seth Rich and Julian Assange. The NSA informed Clevenger in a letter dated 4 October 2018 that:At the time this appeared, I felt that it was of high significance, but I wasn't quite sure what it meant. What is meant by "any information regarding Julian Assange and Seth Rich?" Reports generated within the NSA that mention both? Communications in which either mentions the other? Direct communications between the two? What was the actual language of Clevenger's request?
Your request has been processed under the provisions of the FOIA. Fifteen documents (32 pages) responsive to your request have been reviewed by this Agency as required by the FOIA and have found to be currently and properly classified in accordance with Executive Order 13526. These documents meet the criteria for classification as set forth in Subparagraph © of Section 1.4 and remains classified TOP SECRET and SECRET.
If NSA had come back and said, "No, we do not have anything pertaining to Seth Rich," that would have been news. It would have been especially unwelcome news for those who believe that Seth was the source on the DNC emails. But now the opposite is true. The NSA says that it has documents that are classified TS and S. What do those documents say or prove? That remains to be seen."
The final sentence of the blogpost seems to muddy the waters even more:
Eighth, the NSA has confirmed that it has Top Secret and Secret documents responsive to a FOIA request for information concerning contact between Seth Rich and other people including Julian Assange."And other people"?
Although I was somewhat confused by the meaning of this revelation, I commented on its significance. At the very least, it meant that the view that Seth was the source of the Wikileaks DNC releases was more than the brainless and callous conspiracy theory that mainstream media were making it out to be.
Fortunately, Bill Binney, one of the founding fathers of the NSA, and universally acknowledged to be one of the most brilliant people who ever worked for the U.S. government, has offered clarification on this issue in a brief interview with Ed Butowsky he gave two days ago.
In this interview, he offers a devastating rebuke of the fraudulence of the Mueller report's analysis of "Russian hacking". Here's what Binney says at 6:40:
"Ty Clevenger has FOIAed information from NSA asking for any data that involved both Seth Rich and also Julian Assange.If Binney is interpreting this correctly - and bear in mind that, not only is he extraordinarily bright, but he is sometimes referred to as "the father of the NSA" - this provides strong support for the hypothesis that Seth was indeed Wikileaks' source for the DNC emails it published.
And they responded by saying we've got 15 files, 32 pages, but they're all classified in accordance with executive order 13526 covering classification, and therefore you can't have them.
That says that NSA has records of communications between Seth Rich and Julian Assange. I mean, that's the only business that NSA is in - copying communications between people and devices."
Assange has strongly hinted at this, Sy Hersh claims to have a trusted informant inside the FBI who states that he has seen FBI documents verifying this, and Binney himself says that he has two sources inside the intel community vouching for this.
Consistent with the possibility that Seth (or some other DNC employee) leaked the documents, Binney and colleagues have recently demonstrated that the DNC documents passed through a thumbdrive prior to their publication. There would have been no obvious need for such a transfer if Russians had hacked them remotely.
Beyond that, as Binney makes clear, the Mueller report's tale of how Wikileaks received the DNC emails from GRU agents styling themselves as "Guccifer 2.0" is absurd on its face to reasonable people who will examine the pertinent evidence.
Astute cyberanalysts such as Adam Carter, the Forensicator, and Binney himself have presented compelling evidence that, far from being a Russian hacker masquerading as Romanian, G2.0 has operated in US time zones, down-loaded some of his "hacks" via thumbdrive, purposely implanted "Russian fingerprints" in the meta-data of some of his releases, made amateur attempts to impersonate a Russian using intermittently broken English, and never himself published any documents denigratory to the Clinton campaign. The GRU, if indeed they had hacked the DNC, would have had no need for such a ridiculous figure - but G2.0 functions wonderfully as a vehicle for incriminating Russia as the source of the DNC emails published by Wikileaks, tarring Russia and Assange with the same brush. G2.0's contact with Wikileaks shortly (too shortly!) before the Wikileaks DNC release was evidently an attempt to produce a false trail that investigators (i.e. Mueller) could point to as G2.0's hand-off of the DNC emails to Wikleaks.
And here's another intriguing point. Crowdstrike's co-founder Shawn Henry used to be Mueller's deputy at the FBI, acting as head of the counterintelligence division. Adam Carter informs me that, while Henry headed that division, it made an attempt to destroy Wikileaks' reputation by feeding it documents that had been purposely altered; fortunately, Wikileaks exercised its customary caution and refused to take the bait. G2.0 - very likely a creation of Crowdstrike - appears to have been another attempt to smear Wikileaks, one that has worked wonderfully well with much of the American public. Clinton's incompetence was expiated, Wikileaks was smeared, and the Russia was further defamed, all in one stroke - the Deep State's wet dream! Assange became, not a journalist working with an American whistleblower disgusted by the gross bias of the DNC against Bernie, but instead a tool of malign Russians intent on meddling in our democracy and saddling us with the ridiculous Trump.
And, as to Seth Rich's mysterious death, ask yourself this: who would have been in a perfect position to destroy the "Russian hacking" narrative that Clinton's campaign and Crowdstrike had decided to run with?
So let's push to get the real story out. And, if it turns out that Binney is right, we'll need to apologize to Russia, and then decide whom to send to prison for the rest of their miserable prevaricating lives.
Mark F. McCarty, a Medium member since Aug 2017, is a biomedical theoretician/applied nutritionist who occasionally dabbles in political writing when he becomes sufficiently appalled and terrified.
Comment: Check out the two informative interviews above, one of which interviews Julian Assange. The first video below includes a short interview with Craig Murray.