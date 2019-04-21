© Democracy Now!/unknown



"But now there is new information that may corroborate what the human sources quoted in the Fox article claimed about Seth's role in getting the DNC documents to Wikileaks. Borne from a FOIA request filed in November 2017 by attorney Ty Clevenger, who requested any information regarding Seth Rich and Julian Assange. The NSA informed Clevenger in a letter dated 4 October 2018 that:



Your request has been processed under the provisions of the FOIA. Fifteen documents (32 pages) responsive to your request have been reviewed by this Agency as required by the FOIA and have found to be currently and properly classified in accordance with Executive Order 13526. These documents meet the criteria for classification as set forth in Subparagraph © of Section 1.4 and remains classified TOP SECRET and SECRET.



If NSA had come back and said, "No, we do not have anything pertaining to Seth Rich," that would have been news. It would have been especially unwelcome news for those who believe that Seth was the source on the DNC emails. But now the opposite is true. The NSA says that it has documents that are classified TS and S. What do those documents say or prove? That remains to be seen."

Eighth, the NSA has confirmed that it has Top Secret and Secret documents responsive to a FOIA request for information concerning contact between Seth Rich and other people including Julian Assange.

"Ty Clevenger has FOIAed information from NSA asking for any data that involved both Seth Rich and also Julian Assange.



And they responded by saying we've got 15 files, 32 pages, but they're all classified in accordance with executive order 13526 covering classification, and therefore you can't have them.



That says that NSA has records of communications between Seth Rich and Julian Assange. I mean, that's the only business that NSA is in - copying communications between people and devices."

About six months ago, a blogpost by "Publius Tacitus" appeared regarding attorney Ty Clevenger's FOIA request regarding Seth Rich:At the time this appeared, I felt that it was of high significance, but I wasn't quite sure what it meant.Reports generated within the NSA that mention both? Communications in which either mentions the other? Direct communications between the two? What was the actual language of Clevenger's request?The final sentence of the blogpost seems to muddy the waters even more:Although I was somewhat confused by the meaning of this revelation, I commented on its significance. At the very least, it meant that the view thatwas more than the brainless and callous conspiracy theory that mainstream media were making it out to be.Fortunately,has offered clarification on this issue in a brief interview with Ed Butowsky he gave two days ago.In this interview,Here's what Binney says at 6:40:If Binney is interpreting this correctly - and bear in mind that, not only is he extraordinarily bright, but he is sometimes referred to as "the father of the NSA" - this provideshas strongly hinted at this,claims to have a trusted informant inside the FBI who states that he has seen FBI documents verifying this, andhimself says that he has two sources inside the intel community vouching for this.Consistent with the possibility that Seth (or some other DNC employee) leaked the documents, Binney and colleagues have recently demonstrated that theThere would have been no obvious need for such a transfer if Russians had hacked them remotely.Beyond that, as Binney makes clear, theon its face to reasonable people who will examine the pertinent evidence.Astute cyberanalysts such as Adam Carter, the Forensicator, and Binney himself have presented compelling evidence that, far from being a Russian hacker masquerading as Romanian,The GRU, if indeed they had hacked the DNC, would have had no need for such a ridiculous figure -as the source of the DNC emails published by Wikileaks,G2.0's contact with Wikileaks shortly (too shortly!) before the Wikileaks DNC release was evidently an attempt to produceAnd here's another intriguing point.Adam Carter informs me that,fortunately, Wikileaks exercised its customary caution and refused to take the bait.- appears to have been another attempt to smear Wikileaks, one that has worked wonderfully well with much of the American public.Assange became, not a journalist working with an American whistleblower disgusted by the gross bias of the DNC against Bernie, but instead a tool of malign Russians intent on meddling in our democracy and saddling us with the ridiculous Trump.And, as to Seth Rich's mysterious death, ask yourself this:So let's push to get the real story out. And, if it turns out that Binney is right, we'll need to apologize to Russia, and then decide whom to send to prison for the rest of their miserable prevaricating lives.