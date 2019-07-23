© Hill TV



The new charges against Epstein come more than a decade after the sixty-five-year-old pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and was sentenced to 13 months in prison. They have since renewed scrutiny on a 2008 plea deal that was secured in part by outgoing Trump administration Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who resigned this month over the backlash.



Acosta was a U.S. attorney at the time of Epstein's conviction for soliciting prostitution from underage girls, and allowed Epstein to serve 13 months in "custody with work release." -The Hill

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Monday that the Jeffrey Epstein case "is obviously going to implicate a lot of people," adding "Speaking with Hill.TV, Giuliani said that investigators will undoubtedly focus on Epstein's inner circle, and whether individualsin Epstein's sex crimes." said Giuliani. "Maybe some were innocent — maybe some weren't, but I think they're going to investigate everybody."While Epstein's involvement with the Clintons and other famous liberals is well known (A donor to the Clintons, Epstein bragged about co-founding the Clinton Global Initiative at one point), many have questioned President Trump's involvement with the convicted pedophile.