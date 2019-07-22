The animal has been taken to experts at CREMA Aula del Mar de Malaga, where scientists will analyse the carcassA whale has been found dead in the waters of Marbella.The body of the huge mammal was discovered at around 10am on Friday.It was spotted around the waters of Puerto Banus but was moved by authorities to nearby La Bajadilla port to avoid it washing up on a beach.The animal has been taken to experts at CREMA Aula del Mar de Malaga, where scientists will analyse the carcass.The whale weighed around eight tonnes and was approximately eight metres long.