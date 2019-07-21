© AGD Diamond

© AGD Diamond

© AGD Diamond

The combination of rare yellow color, clarity, and size makes a diamond unearthed at a mine in Russia's northwest one of the most unique gemstones ever discovered in Europe.A deep lemon-yellow diamond weighingfound in the Grib mine in Arkhangelsk, Russia may be the largest of its kind unearthed in this part of the world. The "exclusive crystal" boasts flawless clarity and the right shape, which makes its attractive for major jewelry firms, according to the owner of the mine, AGD Diamonds.The Grib mine, the fourth largest in Russia and seventh largest diamond deposit in the world, has produced a number of big gem-quality stones recently, including a 222.09 carat stone discovered in May, which may be the largest in Europe.Before that, the biggest diamond found at the mine was a 181.68-carat crystal named 'Archangel Michael.'The company is planning to sell the gemstones in the diamond trade hub of Antwerp, Belgium.