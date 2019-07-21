Gerald Reaven sets out to discover what insulin resistance syndrome (IRS) is

Why blood triglyceride concentrations are elevated in persons with T2DM

Although the number of patients from the infarction group with a positive glucose tolerance test seems quite high (41%), the existence of abnormal carbohydrate metabolism in patients with atherosclerosis has been observed by Sohrade, Boehle and Bieglee (11), Waddell and Field (12), Sowton (13) and Wahlberg (14). Although all these studies differed in the nature of the patients selected, composition of the control group, glucose tolerance test used, time tested after infarction, and other factors, there is considerable degree of similarity between the results. (10, p. 1019)

there was no relationship between degree of obesity and the extent of this carbohydrate-induced hypertriglyceridemia

When tested appropriately, a significant proportion of persons with coronary artery disease (atherosclerosis) have abnormalities in carbohydrate metabolism. The key abnormality appears to be elevated blood triglyceride concentrations due in part to higher levels of insulin resistance. Higher blood triglyceride concentrations were due to higher rates of hepatic (liver) triglyceride production. Higher rates of liver triglyceride production were due to higher blood insulin concentrations. Blood triglyceride concentrations increased on a very high-carb, low-fat diet (85% and 0%, respectively). Blood triglyceride concentrations were lower on a lower-carbohydrate, higher-fat diet (17% and 68%, respectively). The response of blood triglyceride concentrations appeared to be explained by individual differences in carbohydrate tolerance (insulin resistance).

The role of low-carbohydrate diets in the management of T2DM

The 60 percent carbohydrate diet did not have the beneficial effect on LDL metabolism that was predicted and aggravated the defects in glucose, lipid and lipoprotein metabolism that are characteristic of NIDDM (non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus or T2DM). Furthermore, it should be emphasized that these untoward changes were noted despite the fact that the 60 percent carbohydrate diet contained almost twice as much (dietary) fiber. (p. 216-217)

These results document that low-fat (20%), high-carbohydrate (60%) diets, containing moderate amounts of sucrose, similar in composition to the recommendations of the American Diabetes Association, have deleterious metabolic effects when consumed by patients with NIDDM for 15 days. Until it can be shown that these untoward effects are evanescent, and that long-term ingestion of similar diets will result in beneficial metabolic changes, it seems prudent to avoid the use of low-fat, high-carbohydrate diets containing moderate amounts of sucrose in patients with NIDDM. (20, p. 213)

The results of this study indicate that high-carbohydrate diets lead to several changes in carbohydrate and lipid metabolism in patients with NIDDM that could lead to an increased risk of coronary artery disease, and these effects persist for >6 weeks. Given these results, it seems reasonable to suggest that the routine recommendation of low-fat high-carbohydrate diets for patients with NIDDM be reconsidered. (21, p. 94)

In NIDDM patients, high-carbohydrate diets compared with high-monounsaturated-fat diets caused persistent deterioration of glycemic control and accentuation of hyperinsulinemia, as well as increased plasma triglyceride and very-low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, which may not be desirable. (22, p. 1421)

We conclude that high-carbohydrate diets in NIDDM patients may cause persistent increase in plasma triglyceride and VLDL cholesterol levels, hyperinsulinemia, and deterioration in glycemic control; all of these metabolic changes may be deleterious and have the potential to accelerate atherosclerosis as well as microangiopathy. ... Diets with higher proportions of cis-monounsaturated fats may be advantageous in reducing the long-term complications, particularly heart disease, in NIDDM patients. (p. 1427)

Reaven fails to ask the crucial question

References

Noakes TD. It's the insulin resistance, stupid: Part 1. CrossFit.com. 7 July 2019. Available here. Himsworth HP. Diabetes mellitus: Its differentiation into insulin sensitive and insulin insensitive types. Lancet 1(1936):127-130. Albrink MJ, Man EB. Serum triglycerides in coronary artery disease. Arch Intern Med. 103(1959): 4-8; Albrink MJ, Lavietes PH, Man EB. Vascular disease and serum lipids in diabetes mellitus: observations over thirty years (1931-1961). Ann Intern Med. 58(1963): 305-323. Albrink MJ, Meigs JW, Man EB. Serum lipids, hypertension and coronary artery disease. Am J Med. 31(1961): 4-23. Kuo PT. Hyperglyceridemia in coronary artery disease and its management. JAMA 201(1967): 87-94. Santen RJ, Willis PW, Fajans SS. Arteriosclerosis in diabetes mellitus. Correlations with serum lipid levels, adiposity, and serum lipid levels. Arch Intern Med. 130(1972): 833-843. West KM, Ahuja MMS, Bennett PH, et al. The role of circulating glucose and triglyceride concentrations and their interaction with other "risk factors" as determinants of arterial disease in nine diabetic population samples from the WHO multinational study. Diabetes Care 6(1983): 361-169. Carlson LA, Bottiger LE, Ahfeldt PE. Risk factors for myocardial infarction in the Stockholm prospective study. A 14-year follow-up focussing on the role of plasma triglycerides and cholesterol. Acta Med Scand. 206(1979): 351-360. Fontbonne AM, Eschwege EM. Insulin and cardiovascular disease: Paris prospective study. Diabetes Care 14(1991): 461-469. Fontbonne AM, Eschwege EM, Cambien F, et al. Hypertriglyceridemia as a risk factor of coronary heart disease mortality in subject with impaired glucose tolerance or diabetes: Results from the 11-year follow-up of the Paris prospective study. Diabetologia 32(1989): 300-304. Reaven G, Calciano A, Cody R, et al. Carbohydrate intolerance and hyperlipidemia in patients with myocardial infarction with known diabetes mellitus. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 23(1963):1013-1023. Sohrade W, Boehle E, Bieglee R. Humoral changes in arteriosclerosis. Investigations on lipids, fatty acids, ketone bodies, pyruvic acid, lactic acid, and glucose in the blood. Lancet 2(1960): 1409-1416. Waddell WR, Field RA. Carbohydrate metabolism in atherosclerosis. Metabolism 9(1960): 800-806. Sowton E. Cardiac infarction and the glucose tolerance test. Brit Med J. 1(1962): 85-87. Wahlberg F. The intravenous glucose tolerance test in the atherosclerotic disease with special reference to obesity, hypertension, diabetic heredity and cholesterol values. Acta Med Scand. 171(1962): 1-7. Davidson PC, Albrink MJ. Insulin resistance in hyperglyceridemia. Metabolism 14(1965): 1059-1070. Reaven GM, Hill DB, Gross RC, et al. Kinetics of triglyceride turnover of very low density lipoproteins of human plasma. J Clin Invest. 44(1965): 1826-1833. Reaven GM, Lerner RL, Stern MP, et al. Role of insulin in endogenous hypertriglyceridemia. J Clin Invest. 46(1967): 1756-1767. Olefsky JM, Farquhar JW, Reaven GM. Reappraisal of the role of insulin in hypertriglyceridemia. Am J Med. 57(1974): 551-560. Farquhar JW, Frank A, Gross RC, et al. Glucose, insulin and triglyceride responses to high and low carbohydrate diets in man. J Clin Invest. 45(1966): 1648-1656. Coulson AM, Hollenbeck CB, Swislocki ALM, et al. Deleterious metabolic effects of high-carbohydate, sucrose-containing diets in patients with non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus. Am J Med. 82(1987): 213-220. Coulson AM, Hollenbeck CB, Swislocki ALM, et al. Persistence of hypertriglyceridemic effects of low-fat high-carbohydrate diets in NIDDM patients. Diabetes Care 12(1989): 94-101. Garg A, Bantle JP, Henry RR, et al. Effects of varying carbohydrate content of diet in patients with non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus. JAMA 271(1994): 1421-1428. Albrink MJ. Dietary and drug treatment of hyperlipidemia in diabetes. Diabetes 23(1974): 913-918. Goldberg RB. Lipid disorders in diabetes. Diabetes Care 4(1981): 561-572. Reaven G, Strom TK, Fox B. Syndrome X. The Silent Killer. The new heart disease risk. New York: Simon and Schuster, 2001. Bennett PH, Knowler WC, Pettit DJ. Longitudinal studies of the development of diabetes in the Pima Indian. In: Eschwege E, ed. Advances in diabetes epidemiology. New York: Elsevier Biomedical Press,1982; 65-74. Castelli WP, Doyle JT, Gordon T, et al. HDL cholesterol and other lipids in coronary heart disease. The cooperative lipoprotein phenotyping study. Circulation 55(1977): 767-772.