Horrible tortures suffered by Pavel Karakosov

Prison and secret burial may still exist

She thinks there may be secret graves from the remains of inmates of this type of prisons.

New evidence has emerged of a secret prison located in the town of Mariupol in the part of the Kiev-controlled Donetsk region., in an SBU document accidentally obtained by the Republic of Donetsk. According to this information, the arrest still existed in November-October 2018.All this is due to the fact that an official of the Ukrainian military recruiting board,At the military recruiting board, Aushev was also responsible for internal security, so he had installed a specific program on the computers of the military junta that recorded all the operations that were carried out on them.At the beginning this was part of his obligations, but when he decided to move to the Donetsk side (controlled by the forces of the people's republic) he realized that with this information he would be better received by the Donetsk authorities.As a result, the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic had access to thousands of different documents.According to this information, there are cases ofIn the summer of 2014, an inhabitant of Mariupol, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Pavel Karakosov, was a taxi driver and passed intelligence information to the People's Republic of Donetsk.Pavel eventually became another victim of the Azov regiment's military, but he was not a randomly chosen victim; he was an active supporter of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic, one of the organizers of the May 11 referendum, long standing of the Ukrainian military.The taxi driver eventually spent seven days in the airport jail, was beaten by 15 men and thrown into the cooling chamber.In the course of time, he became aware of the wide range of torture used by the Ukrainian military."The practice [of torture] was similar to that of the American Guantanamo.said Pavel Karakosov.Daria Morozova, a human rights provider in the Republic of Donetsk and in charge of the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the Republic of Donetsk, thinks that the arrest at the airport may still be in operation."We get messages [about the arrest] even from those arrested in 2018. Torture was used in Mariupol, people were severely beaten, tortured, and strangled.said Morozova.