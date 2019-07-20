"Borrowing our way out of debt" generates the three Ds of Doom: debt leads to default which ushers in Depression.Let's start by defining Economic Depression: a Depression is a Recession that isn't fixed by conventional fiscal and monetary stimulus. In other words, when a recession drags on despite massive fiscal and monetary stimulus being thrown into the economy, then the stimulus-resistant stagnation is called a Depression.What's purchasing power? Rather than get caught in the endless thicket of defining inflation, ask yourself this:For example, how much healthcare does an hour of labor buy now? How many days of rent does an hour of labor buy now compared to 1999? How many hours of labor are required to pay a parking ticket now compared to 1999?The only way the status quo could continue conjuring an illusion of "prosperity" is by borrowing fantastic sums of money, all to be paid with future earnings and taxes.Even at 0.1% rate of interest, borrowers can't borrow more because they can't even manage the principal payment, never mind the interest. That's debt exhaustion: borrowers can't borrow more without ramping up the risk of default.We can cover expenses by borrowing more for a while, but there's an endgame to this trick: even at zero interest, servicing the debt exceeds income.Recall that every debt is somebody else's asset and income stream. When a student defaults on a student loan, that erases the asset and income stream of a mutual fund, pension fund, etc.For the past 20 years, the trick to escaping recessions has been to lower interest rates and flood the financial system with new credit. If everyone would just borrow more and spend every cent of the new money, the economy will start "growing" again.Governments can always borrow more, but eventually servicing the ballooning debt starts crowding out other spending, and the solution--borrowing more to cover the interest payments--spirals out of control.Nor do these monetary tricks magically turn marginal borrowers into creditworthy risks.We've burned the 20 years that this trickery can work, and now we face the endgame: borrowing more only increases defaults, which trigger losses in wealth and income that will be measured in the trillions.Take a look at systemwide debt in the U.S. Does this look remotely sustainable? If the answer is yes, you might want to dial back your Ibogaine consumption.Here's student loans. One trillion here and one trillion there, and pretty soon you're talking about entire generations of debt-serfs and a bunch of pension funds that are going to suffer catastrophic losses when the student borrowers default.Meanwhile, labor's share of the economy (wages and salaries) has been in structural decline the entire 21st century. Lowering interest rates to zero doesn't mean it's free to borrow more; the principal payments loom large in every student loan, auto loan, mortgage, etc.This chart depicts healthcare costs, but rent, childcare, higher education, etc. all mirror similar increases."Borrowing our way out of debt" generates the three Ds of Doom: debt leads to default which ushers in Depression.