spout
© Mike Schleifstein
A video sent to WWL-TV shows a large waterspout near New Orleans East on Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, weather spotters confirmed the waterspout near the Bayou Bienvenue lock.





A photo taken from the Lockheed Martin facility also captured the waterspout.

There were no reports of damage as the storm that produced the waterspout weakened, allowing the tornado warning to expire before 2:15 p.m.