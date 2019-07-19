According to the National Weather Service, weather spotters confirmed the waterspout near the Bayou Bienvenue lock.
A look at a waterspout in New Orleans East from a viewer in an office building Thursday. pic.twitter.com/0rVUIH6EIu— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) July 18, 2019
Saw the waterspout that prompted the tornado warning for Orleans on @WWLTV Facebook page. This picture was credited to Dee Derton. (Haven't seen anywhere else on twitter so couldn't just retweet) pic.twitter.com/lmV1UFVn8o— Christopher Bannan (@ulmwxr) July 18, 2019
A photo taken from the Lockheed Martin facility also captured the waterspout.
There were no reports of damage as the storm that produced the waterspout weakened, allowing the tornado warning to expire before 2:15 p.m.