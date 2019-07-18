Lightning strike killed as many as 23 bovines including seven cows, 10 bullocks and six calves in Balibahaka village under Nagari panchayat of Pallahara block in Angul district Wednesday.According to villagers, the cattle were grazing in the field at about 2:00pm when the incident occurred killing them on the spot.On being informed, sarpanch Pittan Barik and panchayat executive officer Prasanta Kumar Sahoo reached the spot. Later, deputy collector of Pallahara Ajit Kumar Pradhan sent local tehsildar and revenue inspector (RI) to assess the loss.Necessary steps will be taken after assessing the loss in the incident, Pradhan said.Source: PNN