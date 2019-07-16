A cold July
The weather god have been busy this year in the Alps, bringing us extreme snowfall in Austria, a random cold snap in May and now this. This last weekend saw chilly temperatures descend over South Germany, North Italy, Switzerland and Austria. In fact, it was so cold that fresh snow fell on more than one mountain summit - enough to make any skier's heart beat a little faster! Ski resorts like the Stubai Glacier took to social media to share their snowfall pictures.
Snowy morning at 2500 m at Bonneval-sur-Arc, Savoie, SE France (western Alps) today, July 15th. Video: Viewsurf / @MeteoExpress pic.twitter.com/w3xQYwLBmr— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 15, 2019
Spectacular snowy morning on Marmolada, the Dolomites, north Italy today, July 15th! Video: Carlo Budel via Jurnal de Vreme pic.twitter.com/DxgqPkW9hH— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 15, 2019
Fresh snow at rigufio Sogno di Berdzè (2526 m), NW Italy today, July 15th. Snowfall reported down to 2200 m. Report: Rifugio Sogno di Berdzè / Meteo Valle d'Aosta pic.twitter.com/Zbw619NogQ— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 15, 2019
Sprinkling of fresh summer snow at Quintino Sella al Monviso (2640 m), NW Italy this morning, July 15th. Report: Rifugio Quintino Sella al Monviso pic.twitter.com/pysOlkL88X— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 15, 2019
Blanket of fresh snow at Rifugi Teodulo (Alpi Pennine - Valtournenche) at 3317 m in the western Alps today, July 15th! Report: Trucco Lucio / Italia Live Meteo pic.twitter.com/jbCdyFkA8N— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 15, 2019
Webcam pics
Check out the webcam pics from the ski resorts to see how much snow fell in resorts this week. The snow line dropped down to 2600-2700m above sea level, although temperatures are expected to rise again later in the week. The valleys are still emerald-green.
Wintry morning on Sauze d'Oulx, NW Italy today, July 15th. Report: @Valsussaoggi pic.twitter.com/lip4KOVbQx— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 15, 2019