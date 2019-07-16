Zermatt

Zermatt
It's mid-July and as we've seen with the heat wave on the Mont Blanc glacier a few weeks ago, the Alps have had their fair share of summer. But temperatures plunged again in the mountains this week, bringing snow to the highest peaks. Check out the webcams and tell us if this doesn't look like ski season come early! (for a list of ski resorts open in summer, click here)

A cold July

The weather god have been busy this year in the Alps, bringing us extreme snowfall in Austria, a random cold snap in May and now this. This last weekend saw chilly temperatures descend over South Germany, North Italy, Switzerland and Austria. In fact, it was so cold that fresh snow fell on more than one mountain summit - enough to make any skier's heart beat a little faster! Ski resorts like the Stubai Glacier took to social media to share their snowfall pictures.











Webcam pics

Check out the webcam pics from the ski resorts to see how much snow fell in resorts this week. The snow line dropped down to 2600-2700m above sea level, although temperatures are expected to rise again later in the week. The valleys are still emerald-green.

Saas-Fee

St. Moritz

Saas-Fee

St. Moritz

Breuil-Cervinia

Sunny Valley (Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italië)

Zugspitzplatt

