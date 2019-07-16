An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 has struck south of Indonesia's Bali, the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC says, causing some residents and visitors on the tourist island to briefly rush out of buildings.There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake on Tuesday and no tsunami warning was issued by the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.The epicentre was 102km southwest of the island's capital, Denpasar, and was 100km deep, the EMSC said.The US Geological Survey recorded the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7.A Twitter user with the handle Indounik in the city of Ubud on Bali said the quake was "strong enough to make me adopt the drop, cover & hold approach recommended to survive a quake".Another Twitter user, Marc van Voorst, described the quake as feeing like "a heavy truck or train passing by at close range".He said there was no panic, even though his hotel in the Uluwatu area shook quite a bit.The quake could also be felt in other cities on the neighbouring islands of Lombok and Java, Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency said.Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, sometimes causing tsunamis, because it lies on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.Its Moluccas islands were hit by a powerful 7.2 quake on Sunday that killed at least two people.The most devastating tremor in recent Indonesian history was on December 26, 2004, when a magnitude 9.5 quake triggered a tsunami that killed about 226,000 people along the shores of the Indian Ocean, including more than 126,000 in Indonesia.A tsunami also hit the city of Palu in Sulawesi last year, killing thousands.Sources: AAP/Reuters