The American billionaire leader has slammed the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, stressing thatTurning to Twitter after hosting a social media summit at the White House, Donald Trump slammed the use of alternative payment systems, including the popular Bitcoin and Facebook's newly announced Libra, which the president believes has "little standing or dependability.""I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air," he said. "Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity."The American public and global community, the president argued, should use the "reliable" US dollar instead, as he called for more federal regulations of peer-to-peer financial transactions"If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International."The release of Bitcoin a decade ago has also changed the global landscape, unleashing a boom in peer-to-peer financial exchanges,Considering the appeal of such transactions, most governments seek to regulate cryptocurrencies to avoid uncontrolled capital flow, butTaking into account Facebook's history of shady privacy policies, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has warned US lawmakers this week about the potential damage Libra could cause.Powell warned in congressional testimony, stressing that Libra must not be released until these grievances are addressed.