Science & Technology
'Development in full swing': Russian Helicopters plans to enter air taxi market
RT
Fri, 05 Jul 2019 15:00 UTC
The company's chief executive Andrei Boginsky told TASS: "We are interested in this segment. Furthermore, we have opened a tender of developments and startups on the topic of air mobility and integration of helicopters with the urban environment, being ready to consider interesting projects."
According to Boginsky, the firm plans to convert its light single-engine VRT-500 helicopter to an air taxi.
"It is a mockup, so far, but development is in full swing and we do not rule out its adaptation or creation of a new product on its base."
The VRT 500 is a lightweight coaxial-type helicopter project by Russian Helicopters. Its takeoff weight is 1.6 tons. The helicopter was first announced in 2007, with a mockup presented ten years later at the MAKS airshow. The first flight of the VRT 500 is scheduled for 2020 and the serial production is planned to start in 2022. About a thousand units are expected to be sold by 2035.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Sharp rise in deaths by lightning strikes across Bangladesh - at least 126 killed in May and June
- Massive sinkhole swallows car in Woodbridge, Virginia
- Genes, yes, but obesity pandemic mostly down to diet: study
- Israeli Defense Ministry is dedicated to covering up evidence of the Nakba - Haaretz
- Winter monsoons became stronger during geomagnetic reversal 780,000 years ago
- Conservative Math teacher loses job after defending Western Civilization
- Another mysterious deep space signal traced to the other side of the universe
- Upside down rainbow spotted in skies of southern Wales
- Quadriplegic man reportedly 'cried' when told French courts ordered him to be starved to death
- South Koreans urge boycott of Japanese goods in row over WWII forced labor
- 'Putin's America' and a 'politicized military': Bizarre criticisms of DC Independence Day military parade
- Best of the Web: Southern California hit by 7.1 magnitude earthquake just one day after M6.4 tremor - the largest for 20 years
- Coal billionaire Chris Cline killed alongside daughter in helicopter crash off Bahamas
- Gross! Texas police identify girl who licked container of ice cream and put it back on the shelf
- Corbyn wishes Amazon "many happy tax returns" on its 25th anniversary
- 'Jihadi pills': Biggest ever Captagon haul worth $660m seized at Greek port
- Ancient tree to reveal secrets of Earth's polar reversal
- Tunisia bans veil from government buildings following spate of attacks
- 'G'bye dollar, t'was nice knowing you!'
- Israeli Defense Ministry is dedicated to covering up evidence of the Nakba - Haaretz
- 'Putin's America' and a 'politicized military': Bizarre criticisms of DC Independence Day military parade
- Corbyn wishes Amazon "many happy tax returns" on its 25th anniversary
- Tunisia bans veil from government buildings following spate of attacks
- 'G'bye dollar, t'was nice knowing you!'
- Mueller report wrong on Trump Tower meeting, deceptively promotes Browder hoax
- Mystery trader barters Maduro's oil, avoids US sanctions
- Putin to Guaido: Time to get back to reality
- Wikipedia co-founder offers a 'declaration of digital independence' to stop abuse by Big Tech - will it work?
- Putin regarding sanctions: No 'insurmountable' rift between Russia and Europe
- Syria-bound oil tanker detained in Gibraltar
- Why hasn't the 'NY Times' done a profile of Israel's most notorious general, Ofer Winter?
- Former Rio de Janeiro governor Sergio Cabral admits he paid $2 million bribe to host 2016 Olympics
- Has Trump turned an important corner in his term?
- Houthis fear Saudis can exploit UN-gathered biometrics 'in military fashion' in Yemen
- The Empire sanctions Cuban oil company in bid to weaken Maduro's hold in Venezuela
- US gov't asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
- Iran's 'duty' to seize British tanker if UK fails to release captured ship - senior official at IRGC
- Real threat of 'Russian disinformation' is US disinformation about it
- SOTT Focus: American Aggression? Never!
- Conservative Math teacher loses job after defending Western Civilization
- Quadriplegic man reportedly 'cried' when told French courts ordered him to be starved to death
- South Koreans urge boycott of Japanese goods in row over WWII forced labor
- Coal billionaire Chris Cline killed alongside daughter in helicopter crash off Bahamas
- Gross! Texas police identify girl who licked container of ice cream and put it back on the shelf
- 'Jihadi pills': Biggest ever Captagon haul worth $660m seized at Greek port
- Honda recalls 1.6M vehicles: Deadly airbag issues
- LAPD pioneered predicting crime via data, but does it work?
- Father of drowned boy, Alan Kurdi, urges a halt to foreign interventions, wants to live in peace
- Man, woman found dead in Delaware River have been identified
- Amazon sellers use fake reviews, hacking and bribery to mislead online shoppers
- British tabloid claims to have found THOUSANDS of pages of docs from UK's secret lab at Porton Down in dumpster
- North Carolina proposes smokable hemp ban as demand grows
- 'Projects that change cities': World experts design future metropolitan life at Moscow Urban Forum
- Trump prediction comes to pass: Charlottesville cancels Thomas Jefferson's birthday
- Western media dubs Russia's mobile power plant 'floating Chernobyl', but is it?
- Corbyn calls for independent inquiry into 'frailty' claims
- Germans display 'F*** You Greta' bumper stickers to protest being lectured about global warming
- Massive turnout as Trump delivers first Independence Day address at US National Mall since Truman in 1951
- Putin confirms deadly fire was aboard nuclear-powered research submarine on highly classified mission
- SOTT Focus: A Genealogy of American Russophobia
- DNA suggests that 12 Century BC Philistines came from Europe
- Honoring the life of Lyndon LaRouche
- Who were the Mongols?
- East Asians may have been reshaping their skulls 12,000 years ago
- "Overwhelming evidence" Vatican 'hid art that showed female priests'
- Lost Bronze Age palace unearthed in Iraq
- SOTT Focus: Latin America's recurring tragedy: Why Bolívar has more in common with Guaido than Chavez
- Romans may have 'trapped more flies' with honey says new study
- 'Undisturbed' Roman shipwreck discovered off Cyprus coast - loaded with ancient goods
- 4,000-year-old burial revealed on Britain's 'island of druids'
- Latest evidence shows that resin was used by Neandertals in central Italy
- Paleontologists discover 12-foot bird that lived alongside early human relatives in Europe
- Upper-class Viking men were buried with cooking gear
- Yazılıkaya: A 3000-year-old Hittite mystery may finally be solved
- What ancient humans live on in our DNA?
- Severe scurvy found in mouth of skull believed to belong to failed crusader king Louis IX
- 'Russian Atlantis' where women were revered unearthed in Siberia
- Elaborate mosaics uncovered at massive and mysterious Roman villa in Spain
- First evidence of humans cooking starches found in South African cave
- Winter monsoons became stronger during geomagnetic reversal 780,000 years ago
- Another mysterious deep space signal traced to the other side of the universe
- Ancient tree to reveal secrets of Earth's polar reversal
- Searching for a mirror universe? Scientists say it could be sitting right in front of you!
- Nerve surgery by Australian surgeons restores movement in paralysed hands
- If you have this gene you could have schizophrenia, 18-year-long study finds
- 'Development in full swing': Russian Helicopters plans to enter air taxi market
- Professor Zharkova's Grand Solar Minimum 2020 - 2055 paper accepted by Nature - 300 years of warming from 2370
- The world's smallest MRI machine just captured the magnetic field of a single atom
- Scientists to freeze themselves in Arctic ice for an unprecedented year-long study
- Light waves could enable ultrafast quantum computing
- Student solves a centuries-old physics problem that baffled Newton, the Wasserman-Wolf
- Machine learning acquiring capability to automatically translate long-lost languages
- Pentagon's new laser tech identifies heartbeat signatures at a distance
- Groundbreaking study: Scientists use CRISPR to eliminate HIV DNA in mice
- Chinese scientists develop new material for cleaning up oil spills
- Cockroaches developing 'cross-resistance' to bug sprays
- Killing nuclear will kill your 'green economy'
- Spores in space: Mold can withstand radiation doses that would kill a human
- Arctic fox that traveled over 2,000 miles in a mere 76 days from Norway to Canada leaves scientists speechless
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Sharp rise in deaths by lightning strikes across Bangladesh - at least 126 killed in May and June
- Massive sinkhole swallows car in Woodbridge, Virginia
- Upside down rainbow spotted in skies of southern Wales
- Best of the Web: Southern California hit by 7.1 magnitude earthquake just one day after M6.4 tremor - the largest for 20 years
- Baked Alaska: Anchorage breaks all-time temperature record amid heatwave
- Pack of dogs maul man to death in Lake Placid, Florida
- 6.4M earthquake rattles LA on Independence Day: Strongest to hit SoCal in 20 years - UPDATE 5.0 aftershock recorded
- Temperatures sink to -6C in Southern Norway at the height of summer
- Lithuania declares emergency as drought hits farmers
- Holy moly: 7.5-metre deep sinkhole may be largest ever in Regina, Canada
- Flash flood kills 8 tourists on excursion in Coahuila, Mexico - 2 missing
- You don't know man, you weren't there! Vietnam hit by 14 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Deadly fungus is killing millions of bats in eastern US - now it's in California
- Lightning strike leaves 1 person dead, 12 injured in Georgetown County, South Carolina
- Klyuchevskoi Volcano in Russia's far east erupting
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Media begins to explain Earth's changing atmosphere
- Surge in sick, hungry sea lions off California coast puzzles marine biologists
- New all-time July cold record in the Netherlands
- Snowing in high altitudes of Black Sea province of Rize, Turkey
- Large meteor fireball caught on camera streaking over South Florida - UPDATE: Space debris reentry
- Mysterious bangs, flashes over NSW, Australia sky likely a meteor
- Huge late-night explosion that has left Kilmarnock, UK residents mystified
- Astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico
- Mysterious 'loud boom' heard over small English town spooks residents
- What was that loud boom near Clemmons, North Carolina? No one knows
- Unexplained boom heard across Hamilton, Ontario remains a mystery
- Residents concerned after they hear, feel loud boom in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Nuke sensors detect asteroid explosion in the atmosphere over the Caribbean
- Meteor fireball sends shockwaves over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York and New Jersey
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over west Texas
- Meteor fireball flying over the Ozarks in Arkansas captured on skycam
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Flagstaff, Arizona
- Meteor fireball soars over Qujing in China's Yunnan province
- Bright meteor fireball filmed on June 15 over the province of Toledo, Spain
- Dashcam captures spectacular meteor fireball in Canberra, Australia
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball last month turned night into day in Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Genes, yes, but obesity pandemic mostly down to diet: study
- Why so many of us don't lose weight when we exercise
- Cholesterol that is too LOW may boost risk for hemorrhagic stroke
- So you're a vegan ... but are you, really?
- Drug prices in 2019 are surging, with hikes at 5 times inflation
- New York Times' story on Lyme misses the bullseye
- Austrian parliament backs EU's first total ban of weedkiller glyphosate
- Fools gold: Study finds beta carotene in GMO golden rice mostly disappears before it can be eaten
- Vegan to carnivore: One mom's story of how switching to an all-meat diet saved her life
- Google attacks alternative health information by burying Mercola in their latest search engine update - Part 2: Wicked Wikipedia
- Sleep problems in teenagers reversed in just one week by limiting screen use
- Defense Department to ban beer and pizza? Mandatory keto diet may enhance military performance
- Lone star tick bite causes severe meat allergy in US farmer
- Fake Food, Fake Meat: Big Food's desperate attempt to further the industrialization of food
- Stranger's bone marrow donation saves 1-year-old baby girl with rare 'bubble boy' disease
- The metabolic approach to cancer treatment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #21 - Iatrogenesis - Death by Modern Medicine
- Gut bacteria linked to chronic pain, fibromyalgia, for first time
- Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and the new science of hope
- Healing the American macrocosm of autoimmunity
- Cause of near-death experiences still unknown and controversial
- Brain-to-brain network established by researchers in the US
- New research shows racial bias has its roots in sensory perception
- The four stages of life and the search for meaning and purpose within each
- You Are Fighting in The Most Important Battle of All Time
- Working with your hands does wonders for your brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Nature of Reality: Mindless Matter, or Universal Consciousness?
- 'Mystical' DMT compound found in normal brains
- The incredible link between nature and your emotions
- Jordan Peterson on the Psychological and Social Significance of Identity, and the Danger of 'Gender Fluidity' Indoctrination
- The inner nature of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do You Believe In God? Jordan Peterson on Consciousness and Faith
- How to raise mentally strong and resilient children
- The mindfulness conspiracy
- Science says silence is much more important to our brains than we think
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Triumph of Irrationalism and the Death of Metaphysics
- For health and well-being, spend two hours a week in nature
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Free will is real
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
Quote of the Day
Censorship reflects society's lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime.
Recent Comments
"Vincent can sleep and wake up, respond to some voices, can swallow, and breathe on his own. He is not dependent on machines to live, but he is...
Well said Mr Putin, as always. Whenever I read a news piece on Guaido, this tune plays in my mind: [Link] :P
The reality for many people is that our home planet is a living, organic, sentient, feminine entity. Consequently, It may be wise for leaders like...
Everybody, bring up your favorite map app. Please note the positions of Syria, Iran, and Gibraltar. A tanker headed from Iran to Syria would...
Ridgecrest, California is one of the most intensely secretive military-industrial towns in the US. It's way out in the desert next to the China...