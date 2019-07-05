© Vietnam National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting (NCHMF)



After passing over Hainan Island in southern China, Tropical Depression 'Mun' made landfall in Thái Bình Province in Vietnam on the evening of 03 July, 2019 with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h.Disaster authorities in Vietnam reported heavy rain in the country's North Central provinces. Tinh Gia (Thanh Hoá Province) recordedQuynh Luu (Nghệ An Province) with 282mm and Tay Hieu (Nghệ An Province) with 284mm.Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (DMA) said that 112 homes have been flooded in Nghệ An Province. Flooding has also damaged irrigation canals as well as 650 hectares of rice and 457 hectares of crops in the province.Wind and heavy rain has damaged roofs of houses in Yen Bai Province (37 houses) and Hoa Binh (17 houses) where roads have also been flooded.The weather system is expected to move further north-west before dissipating.