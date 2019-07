© Unknown

Global consumer electronics makersare alljoining a growing exodus that threatens to undermine the country's position as the world's powerhouse for tech gadgets.who together command around 40% of the global market, are planning toseveral sources told the Nikkei Asian Review.multiple sources told the Nikkei Asian Review. Other leading PC makers such as Lenovo Group to shift, according to people familiar with the matter.Tech companies' plans, spurred by the bitter trade battle between Washington and Beijing, have not changed despite the truce that was struck between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at last weekend's Group of 20 summit in Osaka. Multiple sources saidThe decision by some of the world's biggest computer and game console brands to shift production -- mainly of products destined for the U.S. -- follows manufacturing reviews by other tech companies.Nikkei reported last month. Elsewhere manufacturers of servers, networking products, and some key electronics components are shifting out of China, often at the request of U.S. customers.China is the world's biggest producer of PCs as well as smartphones.Total Chinese imports and exports in the electronics segment ballooned 136 times to $1.35 trillion in 2017 from just over $10 billion back in 1991, according to Chinese data provider QianZhan.However, many tech companies have been hit hard by the trade conflict, which has seen tariffs slapped on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports into the U.S. while the threat of another round remains.Builders of key data center servers -- Quanta Computer to avoid the threat of additional tariffs and to assuage customer concerns over U.S. claims of potential national security risks. "After the tariffs on Chinese goods ... took effect on Sept. 24, we started to manufacture and ship servers outside of China from October," said an executive of a Taiwanese server manufacturer.The U.S. could be expected to feel some negative impact from the shift as "products there could be more expensive," said Darson Chiu, an economist specialized in trade at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research. "But China would feel the rest as the country's economy will have to brace for a further slowdown and many factory workers need to look for jobs elsewhere."which together shipped aroundlast year, mostly make the computers in the Chinese cities of Chongqing and Kunshan, the world's two biggest clusters of laptop production. Notebooks, global shipments of which exceeded 160 million units, are the world's second largest consumer electronics gadget by volume after smartphones' 1.4 billion units.But Chongqing, which once produced one in every three laptops in the world, is losing its shine with global manufacturers. A local government official told Nikkei that"China's hiked production costs have already led to a decline in global orders. Now, the uncertainties associated with the trade war are adding insult to injury," the official said.two sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei. The company is looking at graduallyThe production shift could kick off as early as the end of the July-September quarter but it is still subject to change, one person said.two people who knew about the plan said. People said the company wanted to avoid fallout from the trade war but was also concerned about a shortage of factory workers and rising costs in China.About 47% of Dell's laptop shipments went to the North American region, its biggest market, while 40% of HP notebook computers are heading there, according to research company Trendforce."The industry consensus is to move an average of some 30% of production out of China depending on how important the U.S. market is... Everyone needs to come up with a plan," a supply chain executive familiar with the plans said.Meanwhile,several sources said.Even if Washington and Beijing resolve their long-running dispute, the shifts mean that China will face growing competition as an electronics production base, say experts.said TIER's Chiu.in coming years for electronics production," the economist said."There is plenty that policymakers can do in the short-term to pick up the slack if some exporters relocate out of China," said Mark Williams, a China economist at global research firm Capital Economics. "But China would suffer over the years ahead if it could no longer benefit from the know-how that globally competitive exporters bring to its economy."Dell declined to comment on the production shift but said it encourages "the U.S. and Chinese governments to continue dialogue to resolve outstanding issues" and hopes to see a deal.HP, Google, Microsoft and Amazon did not respond to Nikkei's request to comment as of publication.