A man was fuelled by a desire to kill English people as he attacked people at random at a branch of Tesco, a court has heard. Samiulahaq Akbari, 32, allegedly stalked the aisles of Tesco Extra in Thornton heath, south London, and targeted people. Footage shows him as he walked behind Nicholas Speight on January 8 then tapping him on the shoulder., the Old Bailey was told yesterday.Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe said that unsuspecting Mr Speight would not have known that 'events would unfold with such frightening speed.' She said: 'On that evening in January this year this defendant had set out deliberately to threaten, harm and kill members of the public by virtue of their nationality, or what Mr Akbari perceived to be their nationality - they were English.'Mr Speight fought back and it was only 'by luck' that he escaped without a mark on him., one in the Kebabish restaurant nearby and then at the Plough on the Pond pub in London Road, Croydon. He approached John Hoy as he sat at a table with three friends having food after a pool tournament. Jurors heard Akbari 'aggressively and repeatedly' asked Mr Hoy where he was from before going behind the counter, arming himself with the huge red-handled knife and lunging at him. It was only when the men fought back that Akbari fled, Ms Stonecliffe said., who was on his way out holding his pool cue and case. He was marched back into the pub and Akbari demanded to know their nationality. Ms Stonecliffe said: 'He and his friends replied that they were English, at which point the defendant started lunging at them with the knife.' They wedged a table between them and the knifeman, forcing Akbari to flee again.Ms Stonecliffe told jurors Akbari is expected to say he was 'too drunk' to form any intention to kill. However, she said his actions were 'deliberate and considered'. She added: 'He knew exactly what he was doing and he took care not to be caught.'He will do it. He's trying to run and he will kill someone. Please come quickly.'The court heard that when officers finally did arrive Akbari jumped a string of fences to try and escape them. They eventually found him lying in a back garden 'pretending to be out of it' so they would leave him alone. The trial continues.