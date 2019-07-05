© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

At least 14 Russian Navy servicemen have died after a scientific deep submersible caught fire while on a mission, Russia's Defense Ministry has said. The cause of the incident is still unknown.The deep submersible has since returned to the Russian Navy base in the northern city of Severomorsk. The cause of the incident is still being investigated. Russian Navy chief, Nikolay Efimov, has taken the issue under personal control.