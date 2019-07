© Marc Lester/ADN



After a brief cooldown Sunday night, a new wave of hot, dry weather is expected to stoke the Swan Lake wildfire burning on the Kenai Peninsula -- with continued smoke and record-breaking temperatures forecast for the Fourth of July holiday week across Southcentral Alaska.And in Interior Alaska, a wildfire burned close to cabins and homes in the Fairbanks area Sunday.The Swan Lake fire has been burning in an area of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge since June 5.People in Southcentral Alaska may get a short respite from the heat and smoke Sunday evening, according to fire officials and forecasters.Cooler temperatures on Sunday plus an increase in humidity will "help move some smoke out of the Kenai Peninsula," said Ashford.But that smoke could migrate to Anchorage, where the Chugach Mountains were barely visible silhouettes Sunday afternoon and people walked through midtown covering their faces with their shirts.The slightly cooler weather will give firefighters who've been working in hot weather on the Swan Lake fire needed respite, and more humidity makes bone-dry forests less combustible fuel, Ashford said.It won't last. By Tuesday, another high-pressure ridge is expected to move over Southcentral Alaska, according to meteorologists. Expect temperatures into the 80s for midweek and the Fourth of July holiday, when many Alaskans hit the roads to camp and recreate outside and when major events like Seward's Mount Marathon take place."It's forecast to be stronger and hotter than the one we just had," said Patrick Doll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Anchorage.The heat is expected to peak on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks have already been restricted or banned across much of the state by order of the Fire Marshal.Without a major change in fire behavior, smoke will be "even more intense," during the heat this week, Doll said.Anchorage is currently under an dense smoke advisory from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, with a warning of "degraded air quality" from the Swan Lake Fire. The advisory is not set to expire until 4 p.m. on Monday.Dynamics could change by Friday and into next weekend, there's a chance that wildfire smoke heading north could drift west, across Southwest Alaska, said Doll.Firefighters have been working to keep the Swan Lake blaze from the community of Sterling, where there are about 5,600 residents, the heavily used Sterling Highway public use cabins, ENSTAR natural gas pipeline infrastructure and public use cabins, Ashford said.Right now, the fire is mostly burning naturally on its northeast flank, where firefighters are not actively fighting the fire.Officials says the natural, lightning-caused fire is doing important ecological work by clearing out old and dead stands of trees that haven't burned since the 1940s.But fire officials are listening to business owners, residents and local governments about the way the fire is impacting Alaskans at the peak of a short summer season, he said.Discussions about how best to approach the fire are happening daily, Ashford said.