Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Punta Penia, Trento, north Italy at 3343 m - yesterday, June 22nd. Video: Carlo Budel via Meteo Reporter Storm pic.twitter.com/Rfi1f2ZWIL — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 23, 2019



Snow has returned to the Dolomites . Intense snowfall on the Marmolada with -2 ° C . At the beginning of summer.The Marmolada, the highest peak in the Dolomites at 3,343 meters,as shown by the video.The refugee Carlo Budel has shot spectacular videos under an intense snowfall from Capanna Punta Penia, the summit of the Marmolada precisely, where today it reports there are -2 ° C and a truly enchanted landscape.According to Wikipedia, the Dolomites are a mountain range in northeastern Italy.Thanks to geologist Dr Mirco Poleto in Italy for these links