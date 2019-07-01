The Marmolada, the highest peak in the Dolomites at 3,343 meters, has been whitened by a heavy snowfall, as shown by the video.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Punta Penia, Trento, north Italy at 3343 m - yesterday, June 22nd. Video: Carlo Budel via Meteo Reporter Storm pic.twitter.com/Rfi1f2ZWIL— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 23, 2019
Who wants snow? Marmolada, Dolomites, NE Italy today, June 22nd! Video: Carlo Budel / @CafeTV24 pic.twitter.com/TLi0Aj1vRH— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 22, 2019
The refugee Carlo Budel has shot spectacular videos under an intense snowfall from Capanna Punta Penia, the summit of the Marmolada precisely, where today it reports there are -2 ° C and a truly enchanted landscape.
According to Wikipedia, the Dolomites are a mountain range in northeastern Italy.
Thanks to geologist Dr Mirco Poleto in Italy for these links
"Of course snowfall can happen in mountain areas in June," says Dr Poletto. "But if global warming exists this shouldn't happen anymore."