As reported by gurianews, the snow started yesterday evening and continued to fall Monday morning.According to the Director of the complex "Bakhmaro" David Sajaia, neither he nor the local old-timers do not recall that it snowed in July. He also added that many vacationers in the mountains were only too happy with the unexpected snow.Bakhmaro is a mountain village in Chokhatauri municipality, Georgia, located at an altitude of about 2000 meters above sea level and known for its salubrious climate.