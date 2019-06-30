© CNN



Though exact details of the G20 meeting between the US president Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have not been revealed,Not sparing his words, Trump said on Saturday that he'd had a "great" and "excellent" meeting with his Russian counterpart a day earlier. He mentioned that the pair discussed trade and that he thinks the "two great countries" should work towards better economic cooperation.Risking a further meltdown for Russiagate adherents and describing Putin in more colorful detail, Trump called him a "great guy" and a "terrific person."For his part, Putin said the closed-door conversation was as a "good meeting, business-like, pragmatic" and said that the pair agreed that bilateral economic ties should be strengthened.Putin said. Both nuclear powers, he argued, needed toto attend commemorations marking 75 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany. Trump told reporters that he would give the offer "very serious consideration."The pair seemed to be comfortable enough with one another to share a few light-hearted moments - even as cameras were rolling. When the pair appeared before the press on Friday, Trump joked to Putin about the swarm of photographers in the room, describing the situation as "like the Academy Awards" and "stupid."The two leaders shared another playful moment, after a reporter asked if Trump would press Putin about alleged interference in the 2020 elections. Trump then pointed to his Russian counterpart and instructed: "Don't meddle in the elections, please." Putin then cracked a smile.