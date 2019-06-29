Southeast Minnesota was pounded by torrential rain that led to flash flooding.Torrential overnight rain in southeast Minnesota led to flash flooding that swept cattle into rushing water Friday morning.Video of the shocking incident was captured by Donny Ehlenfeldt, who witnessed the cattle being swept down the South Branch Middle Fork Zumbro River, which runs through Oxbow Park in Olmsted County.It's unclear how many cattle were swept away, but a "bunch of them made it back up to land," Ehlenfeldt said in a Facebook comment, with another commenter or saying "someone down river said they had about 9 cows get out of the river and to dry land."KIMT reports that there were as many as 30-40 cattle involved.